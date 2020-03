Category: World Published on Monday, 09 March 2020 14:11 Hits: 6

Natural systems are not just critical to the survival of the nine million plant and animal species with which we share this planet. They are also key to humanity's own future, which is increasingly being threatened by our failure to reduce carbon emissions and to protect the ecological foundations of life itself.

