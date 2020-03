Category: World Published on Monday, 09 March 2020 15:36 Hits: 7

Neither interest-rate cuts nor new government spending would do much to offset the short-term effects of COVID-19 in Europe. Central banks and government authorities should explain this to the public, and then focus their attention on the less glamorous work of safeguarding public health, household incomes, and the financial system.

