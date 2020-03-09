If Bernie can’t dominate Washington state tomorrow, it’s really over

Category: World Published on Monday, 09 March 2020 17:30 Hits: 6

It doesn’t seem to matter who primary voters like most anymore. As I previously wrote, there seems to be a palpable desire to end the long-running, exhausting primary campaign and get on with the business of attacking Donald Trump instead. So even though Elizabeth Warren was consistently the most-liked candidate in the race, voters chose Joe Biden (and others) as the more “electable” candidate. And so I’m willing to bet that even voters who actually prefer Bernie Sanders will be pulling the lever for Biden tomorrow.

It’s an easy hypothesis to test: Take a look at two keys states voting tomorrow—Michigan and Washington. Sanders won Michigan 50-48 in 2016, with just shy of 600,000 votes cast. Voting by mail in Michigan promises massive turnout, so the two measures to watch are his overall percentage and the raw vote count. But even more telling will be Washington.

In 2016, the Washington caucuses gave Sanders one of his biggest victories of the campaign, a 73-27 shellacking of Hillary Clinton. The net 47 delegates Sanders won in the state were his largest spread of the race (by far). Now remember: Caucuses are inherently undemocratic affairs that drastically limit participation and help the candidates with the most engaged supporters. A nonbinding primary later in the season actually went to Hillary Clinton 54-46, but it wasn’t directly contested by either campaign because it allocated no delegates, despite having significantly higher voter participation.

Regardless, Washington is exactly the kind of state that should be fertile ground for Sanders’ “revolution.” It is the 14th-youngest state in the country, with large college populations to draw on, and it has the 15th-lowest black population. (Black voters have overwhelmingly voted for Biden this cycle.) The state’s politics are among the leftmost in the country, with an extremely progressive governor, Jay Inslee, and an actual sitting socialist on the Seattle City Council.

Bottom line: If Sanders can’t pull off a win in this young, nonblack, and ultraliberal state, there really isn’t a viable path for him to the nomination. But there’s one more number to watch.

I’ve been harping on Sanders’ 30% ceiling—literally a product of the campaign’s strategy to stick with its core base and eschew any effort to grow beyond it. So watch and see if Sanders gets any votes beyond that core base. Here’s the latest Washington polling:

New Poll - Washington state: Biden - 47 Sanders - 44 Warren - 5 Gabbard - 3 3/4 to 3/5, 737 likely Democratic primary voters surveyed using text to web.https://t.co/0wO7y3YTue March 8, 2020

Data for Progress has been among the best public pollsters, if not the best, this cycle. The toplines obviously don’t augur well for Sanders. But beyond that, see if there’s a bigger drop-off for Sanders if people who would tell a pollster they’re for Sanders decide to vote for Biden instead just to end this campaign and speed the arrival of the general election.

As for Michigan, remember how Sanders won the state 50-48 four years ago?

Thirty percent. Again, watch and see if he exceeds this number, and if not, look to see if his support contracts.

Neither would give Sanders any hope for the nomination, but any contraction would be a sign that even Sanders supporters are over the primary and ready to focus their attention on Trump.

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/1925821