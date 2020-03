Category: World Published on Monday, 09 March 2020 08:42 Hits: 7

The United States has supplied more than one-third of global arms over the past five years, cementing its position as the world's top weapons seller, according to a Swedish based research institute.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/u-s-cements-position-as-largest-arms-exporter-with-russia-a-lagging-second/30477261.html