Category: World Published on Monday, 09 March 2020 04:32 Hits: 6

ROME: Italy'sĀ death tollĀ from the novel coronavirus soared on Sunday (Mar 8), overtaking South Korea as the country with the highest number of fatalities after China. The death count in Italy nearly tripled from 133 to 366, and infections rose by a single-day record of 1,492 to hit 7,375. The ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/italy-covid-19-coronavirus-deaths-cases-highest-china-korea-12517000