Category: World Published on Monday, 09 March 2020 08:11 Hits: 7

WASHINGTON: Boeing's proposal to leave wiring bundles in place on the grounded 737 MAX has not won the backing of USĀ aviation regulators, a person briefed on the matter hasĀ told Reuters. Last month, Boeing told the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) it does not believe it needs to separate or ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/business/boeing-737-max-wiring-us-faa-12517020