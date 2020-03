Category: World Published on Monday, 09 March 2020 04:41 Hits: 7

Germany's government is seeking a "coalition of the willing" to take in the children across Europe. The EU wants to avoid repeating the 2015 refugee crisis as thousands of refugees and migrants gather at Greece's border.

