Category: World Published on Monday, 09 March 2020 07:36 Hits: 7

The US leads the global weapons trade, with Germany is in fourth, despite an arms policy the government describes as "restrictive." Ever more arms are destined for the Middle East, which faces multiple violent conflicts.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/crises-are-fueling-the-global-arms-trade-sipri-report/a-52688298?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf