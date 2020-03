Category: World Published on Monday, 09 March 2020 03:06 Hits: 6

Hundreds of thousands of women across Latin America's biggest cities flocked to the streets for International Women's Day on Sunday, with anger over inequality, femicide and strict abortion controls boiling over into sporadic violence.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200309-huge-protests-in-latin-america-on-international-women-s-day