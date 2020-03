Category: World Published on Monday, 09 March 2020 03:26 Hits: 6

Oil plunged over 20 percent Monday after top exporter Saudi Arabia launched a price war in response to a failure by leading producers to strike a deal to support energy markets.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200309-stock-futures-sink-into-the-red-as-oil-plummets-and-coronavirus-fears-spread