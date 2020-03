Category: World Published on Monday, 09 March 2020 08:17 Hits: 7

SEOUL (Reuters) - Japan's travel restrictions on South Koreaans over the coronavirus epidemic have spurred cancellations of a string of K-pop concerts scheduled in Japan, threatening to hurt the Korean entertainment industry in its most lucrative market.

