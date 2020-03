Category: World Published on Monday, 09 March 2020 06:39 Hits: 7

BERLIN: Germany announced measures to boost its sputtering economy in the face of the fast-spreading COVID-19 on Monday (Mar 9), while also calling for the cancellation of large events. As the number of cases in Germany pushed beyond 900, Health Minister Jens Spahn said gatherings of more than 1 ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/coronavirus-germany-economic-measures-covid-19-crisis-12517624