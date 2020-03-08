A fizzled revolution, Warren's voters aren't necessarily Bernie's, and more you might have missed

Category: World Published on Sunday, 08 March 2020 14:15 Hits: 8

This week sure felt like a century, huh? Here’s what you might have missed.

Daily Kos announces first release of Democratic nominee funds for 2020 cycle

By Carolyn Fiddler

The Daily Kos community has already raised over $1.2 million to evict 25 Republicans since first launching this cycle’s effort in support of ActBlue's nominee funds,” said Daily Kos political director David Nir. “Daily Kos is leveraging the strength of grassroots, small-dollar fundraising to evict GOP incumbents from seats Democrats have a strong opportunity to flip this November, and we’re thrilled to see the first funds from this effort go to support Democratic challengers.

If y’all didn’t know… we’re really good at helping the candidates we stand behind. Like, really good. That’s all possible because of you.

Bernie's revolution fizzled on first contact with actual voters. It didn't have to be that way

By kos

From the beginning, Bernie Sanders’ campaign was predicated on taking 30% of the delegates into the convention, then demanding the nomination. “Sanders aides believe, he’ll easily win enough delegates to put him into contention at the convention,” The Atlantic reported in April 2019. “They say they don’t need him to get more than 30 percent to make that happen.” (My emphasis.) So they built a campaign that demanded little of Sanders: no change in message, no effort to broaden the coalition. Like his utter lack of interest in legislating, his campaign had zero interest in building actual majority support. Everything else flowed from there, from his failure to grow Black support (the very same voters who defeated him in 2016) to his tolerance of toxic surrogates and online supporters. It’s easy to make enemies of your detractors if you don’t have to worry about winning their support. But what’s amazing about Super Tuesday results isn’t just that Sanders lost, it’s that he did so by actually shrinking his base compared to 2016. Youth turnout was abysmal. His raw vote totals are significantly down. And where we did see record turnout, it was predominantly in the states that Biden won!

A lot of the conversation around Bernie Sander’s candidacy is certainly controversial opinions. But his shrinking support from 2016 is not an opinion. It’s a fact.

Despite hot takes to the contrary, Warren's liberal voters aren't necessarily sure votes for Bernie

By Hunter

Sanders’ and Warren’s voting blocks are not nearly as aligned as the current deluge of hot takes presume them to be. More worryingly, Bernie Sanders’ own team doesn’t seem to understand that many of Warren's voters are not necessarily his if she drops out, and it isn't because of spite or snake emojis, but due to a real skepticism toward Sanders' claims and methods.

The cries that the only way to be a true progressive is to back one candidate and not ANY others are just simply untrue. To many, incremental change is better than no change. Many believe certain candidates as incapable of being people who can actually enact change.

Super Tuesday takeaway: No one should have to stand in line for 6 hours to voteBy Joan McCarter

What can be done? In the absence of help from McConnell and Trump—both of whom see personal benefit in electoral chaos—the focus of Democratic campaigns needs to be on voter registration, turning out early, and absentee voting to the maximum. Make as many ballots in as many states as possible happen on paper. Maybe that's something Michael Bloomberg could spend his millions advertising, now that he's out of the running.

This is not how democracy should work.

This was a big political post about a big political week. I’ll be honest folks, it just feels disingenuous to do it any other way at the moment. Anything you think we left out? Are you really upset about the things I said about Bernie? Please, be gentle. I promise to keep an open heart when reading your thoughts below.

Have a great rest of your Sunday, everyone.

