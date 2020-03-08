'He is kind and endlessly caring': Kamala Harris endorses Joe Biden

Category: World Published on Sunday, 08 March 2020 16:45 Hits: 8

Sen. Kamala Harris endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden Sunday for the seat she once hoped she could fill as the nation’s commander-in-chief, and I don’t know what to do with that information. “I just wanted you guys to know I have decided that I am with great enthusiasm going to endorse Joe Biden for president of the United States," Harris said in a Twitter video. "I believe in Joe. I really believe in him, and I have known him for a long time." Harris made the announcement on a trip to Alabama to commemorate the 55th anniversary of Bloody Sunday, descriptors used to capture the violence black men and women were met with on a historic march from Selma to Montgomery, Alabama, to fight for their right to vote.

"I'm just here thinking about all the folks who for generations have fought and died for our civil rights and fought to help our nation achieve its ideals," Harris said. "And you guys know, we still have yet to achieve those ideals, but one of the greatest things about us is we are willing to fight to get there." For Harris, I guess Biden is the best option to lead us in that fight.

.@JoeBiden has served our country with dignity and we need him now more than ever. I will do everything in my power to help elect him the next President of the United States. pic.twitter.com/DbB2fGWpaa March 8, 2020

“There is no one better prepared than Joe to steer our nation through these turbulent times, and restore truth, honor, and decency to the Oval Office," she said in a statement NBC Philadelphia obtained. "He is kind and endlessly caring, and he truly listens to the American people.''

Harris went on to say that America needs "a leader who really does care about the people" and who can "unify the people." "And I believe Joe can do that," she said in her endorsement video. That makes one of us. It feels like just yesterday Harris was calling Biden out during the Democratic debate because of his work with segregationists to fight federal school desegregation efforts.

In the 1980s, Biden sponsored an amendment to stop the federal government from withholding school funding when schools remained segregated, and Republican Sen. Jesse Helms and Sen. Strom Thurmond were co-sponsors of that amendment, according toThe New York Times. "It was hurtful to hear you talk about the reputations of two United States senators who built their reputations and career on the segregation of race in this country,” Harris said during a June Democratic presidential debate, “and it's not only that but you also worked with them to oppose busing.”

“There was a little girl in California who was part of the second class to integrate her public schools, and she was bused to school every day,” Harris added. “And that little girl was me.” Biden later explained that he didn't oppose busing. “What I opposed is busing ordered by the Department of Education,” he said. The nuance failed to win him much favor from the audience. Harris emerged a clear victor in that debate, but the moment also did little to weaken Biden’s resilient support with black voters.

Harris ended her presidential campaign Dec. 3, 2019. She tweeted: "To my supporters, it is with deep regret—but also with deep gratitude—that I am suspending my campaign today. But I want to be clear with you: I will keep fighting every day for what this campaign has been about. Justice for the People. All the people."

RELATED: Sen. Kamala Harris drops out of presidential race

Don’t get me wrong. If this election comes down to a choice between Biden or Trump— and it seriously might—I’ll fall in line and start singing the former vice president’s praises with the best of them. There are no perfect politicians. And for all of the mediocrity, I do believe would characterize a Biden presidency, he is not dangerous. He is not caustic to the very definition of what it means to be an American. "I am supporting Joe because I believe that he is a man who has lived his life with great dignity," Harris said. "He is a public servant who has always worked for the best of who we are as a nation and we need that right now. There is so much at stake in this election, guys." On that much, I agree.

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/1925527