Category: World Published on Sunday, 08 March 2020 03:52 Hits: 10

America is approaching one of its most contentious hours, and officially, it’s one that doesn’t exist.On the issue of daylight saving time, which begins officially at 2 a.m. Sunday —…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/03/daylight-saving-time-starts-this-weekend-many-people-just-want-to-stop-changing-their-clocks/