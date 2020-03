Category: World Published on Sunday, 08 March 2020 03:53 Hits: 9

ST. LOUIS — When Lawrence Callanan was convicted in 1996 of the murder of John M. Schuh, St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Robert McCulloch wasted no words in celebrating the…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/03/egregious-case-of-prosecutorial-misconduct-could-set-missouri-man-free-2-decades-later/