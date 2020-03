Category: World Published on Saturday, 07 March 2020 17:16 Hits: 5

Lebanon cannot meet its forthcoming debt maturities, the prime minister announced on Saturday, setting the heavily indebted state on course for a sovereign default as it grapples with a major financial crisis.

