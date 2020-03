Category: World Published on Saturday, 07 March 2020 19:18 Hits: 10

French health officials on Saturday reported five more deaths from coronavirus, taking the total death toll to 16 with 949 confirmed cases nationwide. The cases included three in the National Assembly, France’s lower house of parliament.

