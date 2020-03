Category: World Published on Sunday, 08 March 2020 09:40 Hits: 8

(Reuters) - Italy has imposed a virtual lockdown across a wide swathe of its wealthy north, including the financial capital Milan, in its latest attempt to contain a growing outbreak of coronavirus.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/03/08/factbox-italy-orders-shutdown-in-northern-areas-to-contain-coronavirus