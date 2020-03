Category: World Published on Sunday, 08 March 2020 09:42 Hits: 8

JAKARTA: More than 800 residents have fled home in Indonesia's easternmost province of Papua as rebels threaten to launch attacks on the the military and the police there, a police officer said on Sunday (March 8).

