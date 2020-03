Category: World Published on Saturday, 07 March 2020 18:40 Hits: 8

President Shavkat Mirziyoev has ordered the abolition of a decades-old state quota system for cotton crops, a major change that rights activists said should help end the Uzbekistan's longtime problem with forced labor.

