Category: World Published on Sunday, 08 March 2020 03:54 Hits: 7

Did you feel a disturbance in the Force this week? You weren’t alone. Ahead of the official release of the Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalkernovelization, leaked passages from the…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/03/star-wars-theory-if-palpatine-is-a-clone-then-snoke-is-reys-uncle/