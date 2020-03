Category: World Published on Sunday, 08 March 2020 00:54 Hits: 10

The death toll in the US has reached 19. Italy is putting a region-wide quarantine in Lombardy. All the latest coronavirus updates here.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/coronavirus-updates-us-death-toll-hits-19-italy-confirms-lockdown/a-52679528?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf