Category: World Published on Sunday, 08 March 2020 03:08 Hits: 10

Women are still the exception rather than the rule in the corridors of political power. Outside the parliamentary arena, however, women's power and visibility continue to grow, writes DW's Anja Brockmann.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/opinion-women-s-power-on-the-rise-despite-global-setbacks/a-52672003?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf