Published on Sunday, 08 March 2020

At least six people were killed in the collapse of hotel in southeastern China that was being used for medical observation of people who had arrived from areas hit by the coronavirus outbreak, authorities said Sunday.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200308-several-killed-in-collapse-of-hotel-in-china-used-as-virus-quarantine-site