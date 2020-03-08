The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

In India's matrilineal tribe, women's special status is under threat

In the Khasi tribe, an indigenous community of 1.3 million people living in the state of Meghalaya in North-East of India, women enjoy a special status.  A matrilineal society for centuries, today it is one of fewer than 500 left in the world. But in a country where patrilineal structures are now more common and male children are preferred, it's a way of life at risk of disappearing. FRANCE 24's Clara Lecomte and Adil Bhat filed this special report.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200308-in-india-s-matrilineal-tribe-women-s-special-status-is-under-threat

