Saturday snippets: Wait to vote in Texas could be even longer in November; Woody Allen memoir nixed

• Texas Republican-backed law could make voting lines longer in November: Long lines at the polls on Super Tuesday will be worse for the general election because a GOP-backed law was approved in 2017 to eliminate straight-ticket voting as of Sept. 1, 2020. Texas Democrats say in a suit to block the law that the longest polling-place lines are in the state’s most populous counties, which have large concentrations of Democratic-leaning African American and Latino voters. The biggest counties also have the longest ballots, because there are dozens of candidates on the ballot, all the more so because Texas elects its judges in partisan elections. In the past, Texas voters could greatly shorten their wait by clicking a box on the ballot to cast a straight Republican or Democratic vote, something millions have done.

• Hachette drops plan to publish Woody Allen’s memoir:

The decision to kill Allen’s book deal came on the heels of a staff walkout at Hachette’s New York office and calls of solidarity from staffers at Little, Brown and Grand Central Publishing, both imprints of Hachette. Dylan Farrow on Friday welcomed news of the cancellation and thanked staff members at the three publishing groups for standing with her and her brother, Ronan Farrow, a journalist whose work has documented alleged sexual abuse by powerful men and fuelled the #MeToo movement and whose work has been published by Hachette.

• Maryland state senator compares bill on child sex abuse lawsuits to Kavanagh hearings: Sen. Robert Cassilly wrote a letter opposing a bill that would eliminate the statute of limitations in civil suits in child sex abuse cases. Currently, state law already has no time limit on criminal sex abuse cases. Cassilly sent a letter to his Republican colleagues arguing against a bill introduced by House of Delegates member C.T. Wilson that would would give survivors of child sexual abuse no time limit on when they could sue and give those who previously were stopped from suing a two-year period in which to do so. Cassilly tied the bill to what he called the ‘travesty” of the confirmation hearings for Brett Kavanagh, now a Supreme Court justice. Kavanagh was accused by a courageous witness of a sexual assault at a party decades ago. A version of the new bill was passed by House of Delegates last year but failed in the state Senate. Too hard to capture the truth so long after the alleged abuse, Cassilly complained to his colleagues, writing “This unprecedented, radical bill is nothing less than a threat to the very legitimacy of our civil justice system.” Wilson said he was “thoroughly disappointed” with “the tone of the letter, defending Kavanaugh and basically trying to light a fire” under Republicans to reject the bill. “In such a hyper-partisan world, right now we need to be doing better and working closer.” In 2017, pushed by Wilson who testified to his own abuse, the state passed a law boosting the age at which survivors of child sex abuse could sue from 25 to 38.

• Research shows you’re 50% less likely to see a bumblebee as you were in 1974: Scientists say that they are going extinct in “climate chaos.” Bumblebees are one of the most important pollinating insects whose numbers have plummeted in the recent past. They spread pollen to wild plants and are essential ingredients for domesticated crops like tomatoes, blueberries, and squash. In a paper published this week in Science, researchers attribute at least part of the decline to the climate crisis.

• Coal is falling while renewables are rising. Good news, except this transformation is not happening nearly fast enough:

• If your meth is tainted with the coronavirus, cops in Florida city will test it for free: A joke PSA on the Atlantic Beach Police Department’s Facebook page says anybody who has recently bought illegal street drugs like meth, cocaine, or heroin can bring them to the department offices for free testing. The PSA concludes, “If you're not comfortable coming to the police department, we will send an officer to your house and they'll test your illegal drugs in the privacy of your home!”

