Stupid Republicans, the student loan crisis, and a whole lotta history: This week's Community Picks

Hey, Community, how you doing out there? It’s been quite a week: The coronavirus continues to spread throughout the United States and the world, and millions of primary voters, past and future, watched as their first-choice candidates—five in all—left the race in a span of just five days. Nashville was rocked by a deadly tornado as its residents slept. Also, Donald Trump is as indecent as ever, the markets are unstable, and the state of Alabama took the life of an innocent man named Nathaniel Woods.

It’s times like these that we need to honor our stress and frustration, and we need to support one another. For a lot of people, both of those tasks are accomplished right here, by writing stories and engaging in spirited conversations in the comments. That’s pretty special, considering the potential for toxicity seen in other websites’ comment sections, and on social media platforms. I’m not pretending things don’t get heated, or that nastiness doesn’t find its way here—both of those things happen. But in an internet world where anonymous avatars spewing cruelty are far too prevalent, I’m thankful for our uncommon Community dynamic.

I know you are thankful too, dear Reader, or you wouldn’t be here. And I know we’re going to unite to take down Donald Trump and reclaim the Senate in November. Sitting this one out is not an option.

I’ve got nine great Community stories for y’all this week. Some already reached a large audience, while some hardly got seen at all. Each story—whether it’s a Trump takedown, or a slice of history—is worth your time. So let’s dig in, shall we?

The Ten Commandments Re-examined

By Nellie Bly

A quick look at the White Evangelical-supported Trump presidency, viewed through the lens of the Ten Commandments.

I think Russia helping the GOP to win the election is wrong, so I'm protesting it

By freewayblogger

Our cherished sign maker and risk taker is back with a vengeance, y’all! Enjoy his journey through Los Angeles with one short but powerful message.

The First African American Woman to join the Army and the only known Female Buffalo Soldier

By sugarmagnolia

This snackable bit of history will both fascinate and frustrate you. Happy Women’s History Month!

The New Supreme Court Case That Could Destroy Abortion Rights

By ZawnVillines

Louisiana wants to limit abortion access, all in the name of patient safety; yet if pregnant people cannot access abortion, they don’t give up. They just pursue less safe abortion methods.

Crazy/Stupid Republican of the Day: Susan Lynn

By republicinsanity

Likes: Alex Jones, voter suppression, school prayer, and the electric chair. Dislikes: Islam, the LGBTQ community, abortion, and grandma’s boys. Last cycle, she beat her Democratic opponent with more than two out of every three votes.

The February Strike: When the Dutch Struck Against the Nazi Holocaust.

By WB Reeves

This little-known story of resistance in 1941 caught the Germans by surprise.

Hamilton Saw Trump Coming From More Than Two Centuries Away

By a usa patriot

Trump is the Founding Fathers’ worst nightmare and we all know it.

Student Loan Debt in the US has become an Economic Emergency

By sordidslacktivist

This overview of a debt bubble that is bound to burst is a great introduction to an imminent crisis … one that too many Democrats continue to dismiss.

Trump and the Southern White Suburban Woman

By Th0rn

Is Trump’s support in this particular group as ironclad as everyone thinks? Miranda’s story indicates that peer pressure may not follow every 2016 Trump supporter into the voting booth.

That’s it for this week, folks! Be sure to let me know if we missed any gems (or if you’d missed any of these stories) in the comments! Enjoy the rest of your weekend, and remember to be kind not just to one another, but to yourself. Most of all, keep writing! Your words are a huge part of what makes this site great, and we are so glad you’re here.

