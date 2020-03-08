Dr. Trump, make America great again by STFU with your reckless lies about the coronavirus

Category: World Published on Sunday, 08 March 2020 03:30 Hits: 8

Two months ago, The Washington Post reported that its crew at the Fact Checkers database had tallied 16,241 lies in Donald Trump’s first three years squatting in the White House. Not one place in the story did they call these lies, but rather “falsehoods” and “misleading statements.” That’s the editors’ choice. I would rather see every single one of his lies called a lie in the headlines when he first makes it.

A big portion of these lies have been harmless nonsense or the pathetic narcissistic bragging we’ve all become inured to in the 1,142 days he’s been in office. But that’s not what’s been happening the past few weeks when it comes to the coronavirus. These lies are dangerous, lethal. Indeed, the spew he’s been slathering us with ought to be labeled COVID-45, a political virus.

Legal scholar Laurence Tribe tweets Trump’s latest lying idiocy:

Trump: Ã¢Â�Â�People are really surprised I understand this stuff. Every one of these doctors said, Ã¢Â�Â�How do you know so much about this?Ã¢Â�Â� Maybe I have a natural ability.Ã¢Â�Â�Ã¢Â�Â� ItÃ¢Â�Â�d be hilarious if it werenÃ¢Â�Â�t so TERRIFYING. WhoÃ¢Â�Â�d even hire this dufuss as an office temp? March 7, 2020

Riiiiiiiiiiight. Every one of those doctors said what?

Here’s a clip of Trump actually making that statement while the doctors stand deadpan on his flanks. Straight faces maintained. Not one of them slipped up with an eye-roll or by reaching for a barf bag. It would have been helpful to Americans if at least one of their jaws had hit the floor.

Trump: CDC "doctors say how do you know so much about this? Maybe I have a natural ability." pic.twitter.com/NUSJJL8SQJ March 6, 2020

Yes, yes. Dr. Trump, MD of nonsense, PhD of jackshit, and JD of prevarication. But his wacko claim of having an innate understanding of specialized medicine aside, it’s the outright garbage he and some of his political appointees are making about the virus that is the most disturbing. The coronavirus is not contained, tighter border controls have not worked to keep the number of infections low, people with symptoms of the infection should not go to work if they feel okay, etc., ad nauseam.

Here, from the American Hospital Association, is one view of the potential harm the virus could ultimately cause:

R0, pronounced R-naught, is the mathematical shorthand describing an infectious disease’s reproduction number. An RO of 12 means each infected person will pass the disease along to a dozen others.

Trump should play more golf and zip his lips about the coronavirus for the duration of the outbreak.

Fortunately, unlike that virus, the political virus with which Trump and his Republican sycophants have infected us can be stopped. A giant turnout of our voting antibodies in November is all that’s needed. What we also need, however, is a vaccine to keep another such infection from striking us in the future.

