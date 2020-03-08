Saturday night owls: In wake of Alabama execution, Pressley leads call for end of death penalty

Category: World Hits: 10
Jessica Corbett at Common Dreams writes—After Alabama Executes Nathaniel Woods, Ayanna Pressley Leads Fresh Calls for US to Abolish Death Penalty:
After the state of Alabama on Thursday night executed 44-year-old Nathaniel Woods despite serious concerns about injustices in his case, Rep. Ayanna Pressley and other lawmakers and civil rights advocates implored Congress to abolish the death penalty nationwide.
The Massachusetts Democrat took to Twitter Friday morning to call out the trauma inflicted on Woods' family, condemn the nation's "INJUSTICE" system, and demand significant reforms. As Pressley put it: "We need a system that centers shared power, freedom, equality, safety, and dignity."
The congresswoman specifically highlighted her proposed People's Justice Guarantee legislation and a bill (H.R. 4052) she introduced in July 2019 that would "prohibit the imposition of the death penalty for any violation of federal law, and for other purposes."
Pressley unveiled H.R. 4052 after U.S. Attorney General William Barr announced that the Trump administration would resume the use of capital punishment for the first time in over 16 years. Barr claimed at the time that "under administrations of both parties, the Department of Justice has sought the death penalty against the worst criminals."
