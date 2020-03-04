Then There Were Two: Sanders Wins California with Latinx Support as Biden Sweeps Southern Black Vote

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 04 March 2020 13:15 Hits: 1

The biggest voting day of the Democratic presidential primary has ended in a two-person race between former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Bernie Sanders. With more than a third of delegates at stake, Biden swept the Midwest and the South, winning Virginia, North Carolina, Arkansas, Alabama, Tennessee, Oklahoma, Massachusetts, Minnesota and Texas. Sanders saw victories in Colorado, Utah, his home state of Vermont, and the grand prize of the night, California, where Latinx voters account for nearly 40% of the population. His campaign had 23 field offices in the state. Latinx voters could also play a key role in upcoming primaries in Arizona and Florida. We are joined by Chuck Rocha, a senior adviser to Senator Bernie Sanders’s presidential campaign who has been called the architect of Sanders’s campaign strategy to mobilize Latinx voters.

