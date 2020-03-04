The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

The Case Against Joe Biden: Former VP's Long Career Shows a Recurring Theme of Appeasing the Right”

Seg3 biden 2

Following his Super Tuesday wins, we look closely at the record of former Vice President Joe Biden, from his central role in supporting the Iraq War to expanding the so-called war on drugs. We speak with Branko Marcetic, the author of “Yesterday’s Man: The Case Against Joe Biden.” Biden’s approach to politics is based on “appeasing the right” and “taking the platform of his Republican opponent and trying to make it his own,” Marcetic says.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2020/3/4/branko_marcetic_joe_biden_super_tuesday

