Category: World Published on Saturday, 07 March 2020 12:18 Hits: 5

Vice President Mike Pence and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) were among the political leaders who attended the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) conference. On Friday, AIPAC announced…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/03/concern-grows-over-which-political-leaders-may-have-contracted-coronavirus-at-aipac-conference/