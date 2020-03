Category: World Published on Saturday, 07 March 2020 14:28 Hits: 6

Up to 70 people were trapped following the collapse of a hotel in eastern China. The building was being used to quarantine those suspected of having COVID-19. Rescue efforts are ongoing, with over half saved.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/china-coronavirus-quarantine-hotel-collapses-trapping-dozens/a-52677110?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf