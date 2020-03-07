The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

DR Congo taxi service puts women in the driver's seat

Category: World Hits: 5

In the Democratic Republic of Congo’s capital of Kinshasa, the first all-female, high-end taxi service is putting women exclusively in the driver's seat, challenging what traditionally has been a male-dominated area of the transport sector. Launched by a businesswoman two years ago, the service has been so successful it is now setting up an academy to train up to 100 drivers. FRANCE 24 has this report.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200307-dr-congo-taxi-service-puts-women-in-the-driver-s-seat

