Category: World Published on Saturday, 07 March 2020 15:20 Hits: 6

The Vatican on Saturday said Pope Francis would deliver Sunday prayers by livestream in a bid to control crowds as the coronavirus death toll in Italy rose to 197, with more than 4,600 cases reported, making Italy Europe’s worst-hit country.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200307-pope-to-deliver-sunday-service-by-livestream-as-italy-s-coronavirus-cases-mount