Category: World Published on Saturday, 07 March 2020 17:25 Hits: 6

ROME (Reuters) - The death toll from an outbreak of coronavirus in Italy slowed down on Saturday but the total number of cases in the country leapt by over 1,200, the Civil Protection Agency said.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/03/08/italy-coronavirus-deaths-slow-down-cases-leap