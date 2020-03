Category: World Published on Saturday, 07 March 2020 17:25 Hits: 6

PARIS (Reuters) - A second member of France's National Assembly has been taken to hospital after contracting coronavirus and five other lawmakers are being tested for the illness, the lower house's presidency said in a statement on Saturday.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/03/08/coronavirus-spreads-in-french-parliament