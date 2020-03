Category: World Published on Saturday, 07 March 2020 15:25 Hits: 6

The leader of Italy's co-ruling Democratic Party (PD), Nicola Zingaretti, said on Saturday he had tested positive for coronavirus becoming the first senior Italian politician to be infected.

