Category: World Published on Saturday, 07 March 2020 15:34 Hits: 6

VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis has decided to deliver Sunday's (Mar 8) prayer by livestream and Italy called in retired doctors as the new coronavirus epidemic gathered strength and emptied streets in Europe's worst affected country. The 83-year-old pontiff broke with centuries of tradition by ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/covid-19-coronavirus-pope-livestream-sunday-prayer-12513144