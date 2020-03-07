Want an alternative to shaking hands amid coronavirus concerns? Twitter has some ideas

Category: World Published on Saturday, 07 March 2020 15:00 Hits: 5

As reports on the coronavirus spread, people around the globe are understandably looking for solutions and ways to cope. While the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has suggested frequent handwashing, covering coughs and sneezes, not touching your face, and staying home while ill, many people are looking for ways to avoid shaking hands while still being respectful and friendly, especially if one can’t avoid meetings. After all, reports of Mike Pence shaking hands with 44 cadets whose fellow student was quarantined did not instill confidence.

Greetings, in general, are steeped in cultural meaning and association, and handshakes are no exception. A clip of Germany’s interior minister Horst Seehofer not shaking Chancellor Angela Merkel’s hand quickly went viral, but as was obvious by both of them laughing and smiling, it’s not a faux pas or a rebuff, it’s just being health-conscious. While Seehofer simply smiled and refrained from offering his hand, Twitter has come up with a number of (pretty creative) handshake alternatives.

To get us started, here is that Merkel clip.

German Interior Minister refused to shake hand with Chancellor Angela Merkel due to the ongoing corona virus outbreak..Horst Seehofer said he's stopped handshakes because of the virus. Merkel later said it was "the right thing to do" #CoronaOutbreakpic.twitter.com/QmQuDh4UPw March 2, 2020

Consider, perhaps, a foot bump.

Can we get this to take off? Try saying hi with the foot bump rather than a handshake or fist bump. Try it with a friend ... then pleeze RT. (Thanks Caitlin Harper & Ã¢Â�Â¦@chucjonesÃ¢Â�Â©!) pic.twitter.com/nFSmXPGVon March 3, 2020

Or an elbow bump, as demonstrated by Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts.

Rather than shaking hands, Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts is encouraging people to bump elbows to help stop the spread of the coronavirus. The governor demonstrated it in a video of himself greeting people leaving quarantine at a facility in Omaha. https://t.co/eBxMPZ4odvpic.twitter.com/Fx0A2tJ4aj March 4, 2020

The forearm bump?

Brazil-Netherlands on tap after France defeats Canada, 1-0. It's forearm taps in place of handshakes for this one. pic.twitter.com/52f72VKqIb March 4, 2020

Some people shared a few suggestions at once, including the wave, Thai wai, and elbow.

The Thai "wai" is one of the recommended alternatives to handshake per National University of Singapore School of Medicine #Covid19pic.twitter.com/Huh7a4Nwto March 2, 2020

The NBA advised players to go in for a fist bump rather than a high five.

The NBA has advised players to fist bump fans in lieu of a high-five, and avoid touching items such as pens, markers, balls, or jerseys handed to them by fans to minimize the spread of coronavirus. https://t.co/FGCe6AmPlg March 3, 2020

The “Wuhan shake” is a bit more intentional and stylish than a one-foot bump.

We all know about shaking hands - but have you ever tried shaking feet? Dubbed the Ã¢Â�Â�Wuhan ShakeÃ¢Â�Â�, this video shows a new way of greeting each other designed to limit the spread of coronavirus. Read more: https://t.co/jpnKZEnOMPpic.twitter.com/0EWE3nizhO March 3, 2020

One expert suggested keeping it simple: Just nod your head!

"I'm a virologist so I know what are on people's hands" Dr Lindsay Broadbent says coronavirus could be passed by people shaking hands "There are alternative ways to say hello, nod your head... bump elbows"https://t.co/TvGxqlIAfM#CoronavirusUKpic.twitter.com/Jx2odLaLSg March 3, 2020

Former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang offered a unique alternative.

I hate to say this - IÃ¢Â�Â�m not much of a germophobe myself - but we might want to work on a personal greeting that doesnÃ¢Â�Â�t involve physical contact. pic.twitter.com/GTCgTBZENX March 2, 2020

As did New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

One practice IÃ¢Â�Â�ve used in no-hand shake situations is to put my hand over my heart and smile/nod at whomever I am greeting. (Shout out to our local NY14 faith communities for teaching me this!) WhatÃ¢Â�Â�s your favorite handshake greeting alternative? https://t.co/xY1rXBjFZ0 March 3, 2020

If the coronavirus is causing you or a loved one stress or anguish, don’t hesitate to check out these five free mental health resources.

