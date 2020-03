Category: World Published on Saturday, 07 March 2020 00:09 Hits: 7

A deal to stop irregular migrants from entering the EU through Turkey has collapsed, according to Greece's prime minister. Tens of thousands of migrants hoping to enter the EU have gathered at the Greek-Turkish border.

