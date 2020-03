Category: World Published on Saturday, 07 March 2020 09:08 Hits: 7

The Turkish president has ordered his coast guard to prevent migrants from crossing the Aegean Sea. Erdogan has triggered a migrant crisis at the Greece border by falsely informing people the border was open.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/erdogan-orders-coast-guard-to-stop-migrants-crossing-aegean/a-52675278?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf