Category: World Published on Saturday, 07 March 2020 08:26 Hits: 7

Saudi authorities have detained three princes including King Salman's brother and nephew on charges of plotting a coup, the US media reported Friday, signalling a further consolidation of power by the kingdom's de facto ruler.

