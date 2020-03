Category: World Published on Saturday, 07 March 2020 09:40 Hits: 7

KOTA BARU (Bernama): Thirteen of the 18 Chinese nationals working in the construction and mining sectors in Kelantan are free from Covid-19, says state Health director Datuk Dr Zaini Hussin.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2020/03/07/13-of-18-chinese-nationals-in-kelantan-free-of-covid-19-five-still-in-quarantine-says-state-health-director