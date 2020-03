Category: World Published on Saturday, 07 March 2020 00:48 Hits: 5

President Donald Trump has an odd habit of confirming critics’ worst fears about him by just blurting out his inner feelings. On Friday, while appearing at the Centers for Disease…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/03/trump-made-a-damning-admission-about-why-he-wants-to-keep-passengers-on-a-cruise-ship-with-coronavirus/