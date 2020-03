Category: World Published on Saturday, 07 March 2020 01:35 Hits: 7

US Republican lawmaker Mark Meadows will be President Trump's new chief of staff. He is the fourth man to lead the president's White House.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/us-president-trump-names-mark-meadows-fourth-chief-of-staff/a-52673399?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf