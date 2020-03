Category: World Published on Saturday, 07 March 2020 02:29 Hits: 12

Russia requested the UN Security Council endorse a ceasefire for Syria, but the United States, a veto-wielding power, refused and called the truce "premature." Questions remain on how the ceasefire will be enforced.

