Category: World Published on Saturday, 07 March 2020 06:07 Hits: 6

Brazilian football star Ronaldinho and his brother were caught using false papers while traveling from Sao Paulo to Asuncion. They were found using Paraguayan passports that they said they thought had been a present.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/ronaldinho-arrested-in-paraguay-in-false-passport-case/a-52674666?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf