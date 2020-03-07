The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Exclusive: Migrants face tear gas, violence inside Greek-Turkish border camp

Tense clashes have broken out between police and thousands of migrants amassed along the Greek-Turkish border where they anxiously await entry into Europe. For the migrants squatting at the Pazarkule crossing, living conditions are rapidly deteriorating. FRANCE 24's reporters Catherine Norris Trent, Bilal Tarabey and Abdallah Malkawi filed this exclusive report from inside the zone.

